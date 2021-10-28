Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 254.3% in October

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 254.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,383. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

