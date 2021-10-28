BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.32. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 21,865 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

