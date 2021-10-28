BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.82

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $14.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 73,676 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.