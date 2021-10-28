BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,123. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

