BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MIY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,123. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
