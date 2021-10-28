Blackstone Inc Acquires New Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,800,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.71. 300,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,193. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last 90 days.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.