Blackstone Inc Acquires New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.06% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.53. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,483. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

