Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 1,750,000 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,533,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.38% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 741,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,641 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

