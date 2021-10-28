Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 2,479,205 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,479,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,015,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 72.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 32.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

LU stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

