Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,049,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.38% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

WOOF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

