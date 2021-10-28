Blackstone Inc Invests $12.53 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

