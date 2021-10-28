Blackstone Inc Invests $15.48 Million in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,480,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 7.24% of CM Life Sciences III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $1,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $2,580,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $5,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CMLT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,257. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

