Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc owned 5.38% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCVA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,975. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

