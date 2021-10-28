Blackstone Inc Purchases 1,986,120 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 314.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986,120 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,739. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

