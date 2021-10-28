Blackstone Inc Purchases 69,683 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned 0.18% of Zhihu worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $9,732,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,292. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

