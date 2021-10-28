Blackstone Inc Purchases New Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000. Blackstone Inc owned 12.41% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OHPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

