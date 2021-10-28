Blackstone Inc Purchases Shares of 1,980,000 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,166,000. Blackstone Inc owned 6.89% of Valor Latitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLAT. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

VLAT remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

