Blackstone Inc Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Jamf were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 36.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last 90 days.

Jamf stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 750,464 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

