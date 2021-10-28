Blackstone Inc Sells 6,570,807 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blackstone Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,570,807 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $$17.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,869. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

