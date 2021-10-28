Blackstone Inc Sells 70,316 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Blackstone Inc lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,316 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.19% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,350. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

