Blackstone Inc Takes $13.22 Million Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 416,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

RVMD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 516,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,718. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

