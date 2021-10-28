Blackstone Inc Takes $14.54 Million Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 9.13% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

SLAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 201,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

