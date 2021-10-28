Blackstone Inc Takes $23.88 Million Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,000. Blackstone Inc owned 23.86% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Shares of GGMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 315,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.