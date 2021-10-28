Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,093,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.79% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

