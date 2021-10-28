Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Acquires $55,360.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

BLFY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.