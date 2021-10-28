Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.61

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 25276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $644,000,000. Brown University lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,763,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 512,994 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.