Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,500 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

