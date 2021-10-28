Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

