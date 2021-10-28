Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.