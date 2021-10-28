Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 15,439 Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

