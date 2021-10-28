Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 10,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

