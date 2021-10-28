Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 10,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
