Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. 880,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.23.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

