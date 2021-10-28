B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $642.46

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 642.46 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 633.80 ($8.28), with a volume of 1469432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($8.32).

BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601 ($7.85).

The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.34.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

