BMO Capital Markets Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APYRF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

