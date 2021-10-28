BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:DCF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 37,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,323. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.