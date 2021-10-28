BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years.

DMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 130,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

