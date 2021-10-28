Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

