Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $683,680.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $683,680.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

