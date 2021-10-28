Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $123.00 at Stephens

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

BOOT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

