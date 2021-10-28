Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.