Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

