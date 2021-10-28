Bottos Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $742,655.70 and $50,552.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

