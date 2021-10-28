Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 2,441,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,311. The stock has a market cap of $383.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

