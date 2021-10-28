BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.77

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 3655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Amundi purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,887,000. Azora Capital LP increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 367,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

