Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 513,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

