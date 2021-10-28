British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of British American Tobacco worth $81,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,904,000 after acquiring an additional 207,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,426,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

