British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

