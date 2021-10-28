British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.47% of British American Tobacco worth $394,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

