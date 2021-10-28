Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 290.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,543. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $536.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

