Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acutus Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ AFIB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 111,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $282.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

