Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $150.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $604.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $610.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $664.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

