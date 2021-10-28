Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LMAT stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 104,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

